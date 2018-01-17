Software will let government track process of recreational marijuana sales

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state will need to have the right technology in place for pot shops to be ready for customers on opening day. This includes software for licensing and tracking cannabis.

The Cannabis Control Commission authorized the group’s Executive Director to begin negotiations with vendors for licensing and “seed-to sale” technology systems.

The software enables the government to track cannabis as it moves through the industry from growing the seeds to putting products in the hands of customers, ensuring that marijuana industry participants comply with the law.

Shawn Collins, Executive Director of Cannabis Control Commission told 22News, “There’s a lot of confidence that on day one we will have a tracking system that functions and that we can put data into and also share it.”

The software would enable the state to share data with the Department of Revenue or law enforcement when necessary and appropriate.

The commission plans to move forward with a Florida based company for marijuana plant and product tracking software, called Metrc. California, Colorado and Nevada use this system.