Snow showers and flurries to continue into the afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow will continue to slowly accumulate through mid-afternoon in western Massachusetts deals with the second snow storm of 2018.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Berkshire County, Franklin County, western Hampshire and western Hampden County

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Central & Eastern Hampden and Central & Eastern Hampshire Counties.

Timing:

Wednesday Through Mid-Afternoon: Light Snow Continues

Mid-Afternoon-Early Evening: Snow ends from west to east

Precipitation Type:

Mainly Snow

Afternoon snow will turn a little stickier/heavier

Light winds won’t blow snow much

Snowfall amounts:

Highest amounts in the Berkshires and hills west of the Connecticut River: Locally 6-10″ could fall in our “jackpot” zone.

Most see 4-8″ northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley

2-5″ for the lower Pioneer Valley

Impacts:

Wednesday evening commute: Improving, but leftover problems from heavier snow earlier in the day

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this storm and make any adjustments to the forecast.

