Snow showers and flurries to continue into the afternoon

Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially Wednesday morning.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow will continue to slowly accumulate through mid-afternoon in western Massachusetts deals with the second snow storm of 2018.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Berkshire County, Franklin County, western Hampshire and western Hampden County 

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Central & Eastern Hampden and Central & Eastern Hampshire Counties. 

Timing:

  • Wednesday Through Mid-Afternoon: Light Snow Continues
  • Mid-Afternoon-Early Evening: Snow ends from west to east

Precipitation Type:

  • Mainly Snow
  • Afternoon snow will turn a little stickier/heavier
  • Light winds won’t blow snow much

Snowfall amounts:

  • Highest amounts in the Berkshires and hills west of the Connecticut River: Locally 6-10″ could fall in our “jackpot” zone.
  • Most see 4-8″ northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley
  • 2-5″ for the lower Pioneer Valley

Here’s our updated snowfall forecast map

Impacts:

  • Wednesday evening commute: Improving, but leftover problems from heavier snow earlier in the day

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this storm and make any adjustments to the forecast.

