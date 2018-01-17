Snow showers and flurries to continue into the afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow will continue to slowly accumulate through mid-afternoon in western Massachusetts deals with the second snow storm of 2018.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Berkshire County, Franklin County, western Hampshire and western Hampden County
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Central & Eastern Hampden and Central & Eastern Hampshire Counties.
Report It! Submit a photo to WWLP
WWLP App [iPhone/iPad] [Android]
Text Alerts Breaking News, Weather, Closings
Email Breaking News, Weather, Headlines
Timing:
- Wednesday Through Mid-Afternoon: Light Snow Continues
- Mid-Afternoon-Early Evening: Snow ends from west to east
Precipitation Type:
- Mainly Snow
- Afternoon snow will turn a little stickier/heavier
- Light winds won’t blow snow much
Snowfall amounts:
- Highest amounts in the Berkshires and hills west of the Connecticut River: Locally 6-10″ could fall in our “jackpot” zone.
- Most see 4-8″ northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley
- 2-5″ for the lower Pioneer Valley
Impacts:
- Wednesday evening commute: Improving, but leftover problems from heavier snow earlier in the day
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this storm and make any adjustments to the forecast.
Sign up for text alerts when your school or business is delayed or closed