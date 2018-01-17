Snowfall amounts around western Massachusetts

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.comTIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

Hampden County

  • Chicopee: 3″
  • Longmeadow: 2″
  • Palmer: 2″

Hampshire County

  • Cummington: 5.8″
  • Plainfield: 5.5″
  • Huntington: 5.3″
  • Easthampton: 4.5″
  • Amherst: 2.8″
  • South Hadley: 3″
  • Westhampton: 6″

Franklin County

  • Ashfield: 5.5″
  • Conway: 6″
  • Erving: 3″
  • Heath: 6″

Berkshire County

  • Clarksburg: 7″
  • Lenox: 6″
  • New Marlborough: 6″

