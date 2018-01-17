Snowfall amounts around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com! TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.
Hampden County
- Chicopee: 3″
- Longmeadow: 2″
- Palmer: 2″
Hampshire County
- Cummington: 5.8″
- Plainfield: 5.5″
- Huntington: 5.3″
- Easthampton: 4.5″
- Amherst: 2.8″
- South Hadley: 3″
- Westhampton: 6″
Franklin County
- Ashfield: 5.5″
- Conway: 6″
- Erving: 3″
- Heath: 6″
Berkshire County
- Clarksburg: 7″
- Lenox: 6″
- New Marlborough: 6″