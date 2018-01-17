Snowfall amounts around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com! TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

Hampden County

Chicopee: 3″

Longmeadow: 2″

Palmer: 2″

Hampshire County

Cummington: 5.8″

Plainfield: 5.5″

Huntington: 5.3″

Easthampton: 4.5″

Amherst: 2.8″

South Hadley: 3″

Westhampton: 6″

Franklin County

Ashfield: 5.5″

Conway: 6″

Erving: 3″

Heath: 6″

Berkshire County

Clarksburg: 7″

Lenox: 6″

New Marlborough: 6″