Snow storm leaves Bradley International Airport mostly unaffected

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – 22News checked on flights at Bradley International Airport to find that many flights were still on time.

When 22News got to the airport, we saw plows clearing snow at the gates and on the runway. Some people told us their commute to the airport was smooth.

Stratford resident Louis Zayas said he was getting ready to fly on the one flight to Ft. Myers that wasn’t cancelled.

“It might be good,” Zayas explained. “[An airline employee] said if anything it might be a little deicing, which is about a 20 minute procedure, and then we’ll be on our way.”

There were only five cancelled departing flights through 3 p.m. Wednesday.