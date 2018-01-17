PHOTOS: Ice chunks become tourist attraction

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massive chunks of ice floating down the Connecticut river have become a big tourist attraction in Hampshire County.

22News spoke with Captain Jim Pula of the South Hadley Fire Department who told 22News that people need to be careful

when approaching these ice blocks.

For days people have been finding places along the Connecticut River to photograph pictures of these ice blocks, but interacting with these mounds can be dangerous.

“The rivers moving, the ice chunks have a potential to shift,” said Pula. “I’ve seen pictures of people standing on them. They’re big chunks of ice, they are slippery. You have the potential to slip off, fall into a crevice, get your ankles caught.”

22News went to Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley were people were exploring these ice mounds. Captain Pula said it’s safer to view these mounds from a distance, but one family who was playing on the ice told 22News they didn’t feel unsafe.

Pula also said that people need to remember the river does still have a current during the winter. He added that a shift in the ice could cause a crush injury if you’re standing on that block when it moves.

