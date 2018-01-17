Patriots: Tom Brady listed on injury report with right-hand injury

FOXBORO, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady missed his scheduled availability with the media Wednesday. Members of the team’s public relations department instead announced that Brady was meeting with medical staff.

According to the team’s injury report, which came out shortly after 4 p.m., Brady is suffering a right-hand injury and was limited in practice participation.

While his participation is limited, it does not necessarily mean he will miss Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Gillette. His game status will updated later this week.

