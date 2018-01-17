Parking ban expires just in time for violators in Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parking bans are in place across much of western Massachusetts. It didn’t take 22News long to find violators in Springfield’s South End.

Parking bans may be a nuisance to you, but they are a key part of helping plows keep the streets safe.

“For me because I plow at night sometimes. I think they are useful as long as you know ahead,” said David Caban of Westfield.

In Springfield, the DPW creates the ban, the police enforce it, CJ’s towing will remove your car, and then the plows enter the different city zones to do their job.

Springfield’s parking ban expired at 4PM, but for many towns, they remain in place. The message from cities and towns is if you have a driveway, use it.

“My wife’s car has been towed before,” said Springfield resident Frank Davis. “I was on the wrong side. I didn’t know what side was the odd side. They told me it was the even side. So I didn’t know and I ended up getting the car towed.”

If you feel you’ve been unjustly ticket or towed, you can appeal.

“If you get a ticket, within 21 days you can send an appeal to the Parking Authority. We can schedule a time for you to come down and have a hearing. If your hearing is successful and you get the ticket thrown out for the citation you can then appeal the tow as well,” explained Thomas Moore, the Interim Executive Director of the Springfield Parking Authority.

Moore told 22News you have a window of opportunity between when you are ticketed and when you get towed where you can move your vehicle and at least avoid the tow.

Springfield communicates their parking ban on their website, the city’s 311 information line, through the media and on physical light poles that flash blue.