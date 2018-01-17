North and South Korea to march as one at Winter Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A significant development in the on-going North and South Korea conflict.

The two nations agreed Wednesday to march their athletes together under one flag at the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics next month, and to field a joint women’s ice hockey team.

Sun Kim, owner of Sun Kim Bop Korean Restaurant in Springfield told 22News, this is important for Koreans all over the world, “It’s really good news to me and most Korean people.”

The nations have been divided since the end of WWII.

Kim was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. She hopes the Olympics will improve the relationship between the neighbor nations in-conflict.

“Fingers crossed, because they started talking many times under other governments but it did not last long.” said Kim.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in hopes the Olympics will promote peace in the Koreas.

Before North and South Korea are allowed to march together, the plan must be reviewed by the International Olympics Committee.