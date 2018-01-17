New program aims to improve opioid recovery

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new partnership is offering hope for people suffering from opioid addiction. It’s a concept that combines counseling and medication to fight opioid abuse.

To fight the deadly opioid overdose epidemic, Cooley Dickinson Hospital has partnered with Health Care Resource Centers, to help addicts reclaim their lives.

The arrangement between the two agencies provides medication-assisted treatment, like suboxone and methadone. They also offer counseling and case management services.

Addicts suffer painful withdrawal symptoms when they stop taking opioids. Guy Cournoyer Jr. of Northampton said, “Them trying to quit is very hard, and the treatment does help.”

Medications such as methadone and suboxone can help alleviate cravings, and the symptoms of withdrawal.

Dr. Peter Halperin from Cooley Dickinson Hospital told 22News, “Developed the suboxone program, as well, which is very important, and they’ve always had and continue to have counseling available, right on site. So when folks go for appointments for medication, counseling is integrated that day.”

According to Dr. Halperin, suboxone mimics the effects that opiate drugs produce. It helps prevent withdrawal symptoms and opioid cravings.

Cournoyer said, “When you get off that treatment, you have to take it real real slow. If you do it too fast, you’re going to relapse.”

Pairing medication with support programs and counseling can help addicts overcome their addictions and begin leading drug-free lives.

According to Dr. Halperin, there may be thousands of people who are eligible for this treatment program in Hampshire County.