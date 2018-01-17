MGM Springfield officially moves into new Springfield administrative offices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has moved into their new administrative offices at 95 State Street in downtown Springfield.

After a year of renovations, the move marks the opening of the first building that’s part of the $960-million project.

Fifty employees have begun working out of those offices, where 300 people and the Gaming School will eventually be housed.

The renovations to the former MassMutual property retained some of the original parts of the building.

“It was built around 1930, so it’s about 90 years old,” Vice-President of Facilities, Jason Rosewell, told 22News. “To remodel it and make it look as it does right now, I think we’ve done justice to Springfield’s history.”

The Gaming School will open on the building’s 9th floor in February.

They’ve changed the address from 95 State Street to One MGM Way.