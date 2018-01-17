MGM holds Facebook Live session for people interested in gaming school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high-tech information session was held Wednesday night for people interested in their new gaming school. The gaming school will be located on the ninth floor of One MGM Way.

During a Facebook Live session, Table Games VP Robert Westerfield answered questions and outlined the process to become a licensed casino dealer through the new gaming school.

“We set up a training room that replicates the inside of a casino, so the teaching is as real as it can get,” Westerfield said. “Program we have fine tuned over and over to hit on how people do learn, and what we want them to learn the right way.”

Course lengths vary depending on which game you’re training for.

MGM Springfield will be holding career and gaming school information sessions on Saturday.

The new school is set to open February 26.