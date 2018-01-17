Local stores see increase in customers as Patriots head to playoffs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday, The New England Patriots will be playing in their 7th consecutive AFC Championship.

Sportstuff in Springfield has been open for 28 years and owner David Trehey told 22News playoff season is always one of the busiest times of year.

The New England Patriots are playing for a second straight trip to the Super Bowl this Sunday when they take on The Jacksonville Jaguars. If you’re going to the game or watching at home, you’ll most likely be wearing your favorite Patriots gear.

Trehey told 22News the amount of customers at Sportstuff increases as the Patriots advance through the playoffs.

“It’s the championship game this weekend, I think that’s going to draw a ton of more people in before they go to their parties, whether they buy a hat or anything, we’re year round when it comes to supporting the New England teams,” Trehey said.

Trehey told 22News he makes sure to put out extra merchandise when any New England team plays in the post-season.

Sunday’s AFC Championship will kickoff at 3:05 p.m.