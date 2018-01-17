Ice jam along Connecticut River in Northfield drawing crowds

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An ice jam has formed along the Connecticut River in Northfield. It isn’t causing any problems right now, but residents believe it could lead to some flooding later on.
The ice jam can be seen best from the Munn’s Ferry picnic area which is just off of Millers Falls Road in Northfield.
The ice chunks extend down the Connecticut River for about a mile and a half. The ice is covered with snow, but you can still make out the “blue” in the ice.
Cathie Llewelyn, who took pictures of the jam earlier this week, describes it as pieces of sea glass.
“We have dealt with flooding before but it affects the field we have and of course some of the houses here,” Llewelyn said. “So it’s going to be really interesting when it breaks what it will do.”
We have a gallery with pictures of ice jams across western Massachusetts. They’re really something to see!
