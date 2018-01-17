How school systems decide to cancel school when snow is forecast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As early as Tuesday evening many schools across western Massachusetts made the decision to close Wednesday as the snow was forecast to pickup overnight and continue through most of the day.

Chicopee was one of the many cities that decided to cancel school.

“All my kids are in college now I’ve got just one daughter and her school canceled but I don’t blame the city of Chicopee for canceling you know they have to clean up all the roads and stuff and it’s kind of tough to get to the schools. I don’t mind them canceling it today,” said Erwin Jillson of Chicopee.

School systems like Chicopee use certain criteria in making the decision to cancel school. Schools look at things like how much snow and ice has accumulated, what the road conditions are like, and what the conditions of the school parking lots and sidewalks are like.

“The same information is used by both entities, the schools and the city in order to make the decision to close the buildings and the facilities,” said Jeffrey Neece the Chicopee DPW Superintendent.

The top priority of the schools is the safety of the students.