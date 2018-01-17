Holyoke City Councilor pushing for teens voting question on 2018 ballot

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is looking into the option of allowing 16 and 17-year-old residents to vote in local elections.

Holoyke City Councilor Nelson Roman wants to put a non-binding referendum question on the 2018 ballot.

It would ask Holyoke voters if they approve of allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

“This is something that young people are asking for on the city wide level why not allow them,” Roman also told 22News. “If a young voter is able to register to drive or serve in the military at 17 why not let them vote.”

There are still several steps that need to take place before the question could appear on the 2018 ballot.

Roman told 22News Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said he would support this initiative.