Hampshire County hilltowns see several more inches of snow

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is cleaning up from Wednesday’s snowstorm that dropped several inches of snow on parts of western Hampshire County.

Easthampton was covered by almost five inches of snow. Two to five inches of snow fell in the lower Pioneer Valley Wednesday, but seven inches had coated western Hampshire County towns like Chesterfield by the night.

Ann Pickrell of Chesterfield told 22News, “Living here for all of this time, there’s usually a ten degree temperature from the valley to up here, and we generally get more snow. Use to having dirt roads and roads that don’t get a lot of traffic, so we just go slow. Main roads are a lot clearer, but we take our time.”

Plow drivers in Chesterfield said Wednesday’s snow made for a full day of cleanup.

Donnie Bisbee, a plow driver from Chesterfield, said, “I started at five this morning, and went pretty much all day, stopped for lunch. Yeah we got a pretty good amount. It’s been snowing most of the day, I thought it was going to end a little earlier than it did.”

After the day’s snowfall, you can expect things to get a little icy overnight in Hampshire County.