HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)- A Hadley PVTA bus stop enclosure was significantly damaged after a car crashed into it Tuesday night.

According to Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa, nobody was in the bus stop enclosure at the time, and no one was injured. Officers were called to the accident, which happened behind the Advanced Auto Parts store on Russell Street, at 9:15 p.m.

Costa said they are still looking into what led up to the crash.