Clear the snow off your car or it will cost you

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Clearing the snow off your car before hitting the roads may seem like a tedious task, but it could cost you if you don’t do it.

It is illegal in Massachusetts to drive your car or truck without removing the snow and ice.

If there’s snow on your car, chunks of ice and snow can fly off while you’re driving, distracting or even crashing into drivers behind you.

“Yeah I’ve experienced dangers of snow coming off other people’s cars while driving on the highway,” Tameron Josbeck of Amherst told 22News. “Anything we can do to make it safer makes everyone’s lives a lot easier.”

If you fail to remove the snow from your car roof, you can get pulled over by the police and even fined up to $1,000.