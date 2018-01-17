Escaped Enfield prisoner caught in Georgia

(WTNH) – An escaped Enfield prisoner has been caught in Georgia.

25-year-old Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility back on January 7.

Mercado is a convicted burglar who was serving a state sentence at the Enfield facility.

The US Marshal’s office confirmed that he was captured on Wednesday. Officials were offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.