Escaped Enfield prisoner caught in Georgia

Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police Department

(WTNH) – An escaped Enfield prisoner has been caught in Georgia.

25-year-old Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility back on January 7.

Mercado is a convicted burglar who was serving a state sentence at the Enfield facility.

The US Marshal’s office confirmed that he was captured on Wednesday. Officials were offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

