Early end to winter storm leads to quick clean up of snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow continued to fall across western Massachusetts on Wednesday, but for the most part it was on the light side.

The snow did pile up on cars and driveways and some people spent the day cleaning up.

“Clean up’s not bad,” Rewin Jillson told 22News. “The snow seems to be kind of light, sticking together. With the snow blower, it cleans up pretty easily.”

Fortunately, the roads were in pretty good shape during the storm. Temperatures were closer to 32 degrees and that made ice melter that was put on the roads more effective.

The good news is that the snow has pretty much come to an end and things continue to improve.