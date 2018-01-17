Dr. Phil – “‘Dr. Phil, you’re our last hope’; Amazing stories of recovery”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil is addressing what he feels is a red alert crisis in America: drug and alcohol addiction, which affects 28 million addicts.

Over the past 16 seasons, Dr. Phil has been able to help nearly 500 guests with inpatient treatment for substance abuse. Today, he will update some of their amazing recovery stories in hopes that they might inspire others who are struggling with addiction.

Find out what happened to three sisters, Valeen, Amanda, and Tiffany, who were not only dangerously addicted to heroin, but also using it together every day.

And what happened to Niki, who appeared on the show addicted, homeless, and pregnant? Niki returns to give her shocking update.

Bethany said not even a medically induced coma and open heart surgery could get her to stop her dangerous heroin addiction — find out how she’s doing now.

Plus, numerous past guests and their families return to the Dr. Phil stage to share their amazing stories of recovery.

