Difficult morning commute in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All of the snow we are seeing Wednesday will have a major impact on your morning commute, but driving in the snow starts before you even get in your car!

Make sure that you clear all of the snow and ice from your vehicle before you start driving- that includes your windows, lights, tailpipe hood, and roof. It is a matter of safety, and you could face a fine if police pull you over.

Meanwhile, plows are out working on local roads, though they may not have had time to reach your neighborhood just yet. When you are driving, especially on side streets, be sure to take extra care. Untreated roads mean slippery snow, and less traction for your tires.

Even if you have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, leave enough space between yourself and the car in front of you, so that you have plenty of time to stop, if you need to do so.

AAA suggests you accelerate and decelerate slowly; you will gain the most traction that way.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising that you take it slow, whether you are on local roads or major highways. Even the expressways were coated in snow during the early morning commute Wednesday, and it will be difficult for approximately 1,100 MassDOT plow crews statewide to keep up. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 MPH, in order to ensure safety on the highway.

You are reminded that if you do encounter plows or other heavy equipment, you need to leave them plenty of room so that they can do their jobs safely and effectively.

Ultimately, if you do not have to go out in the snow, MassDOT says that it is best to stay home.