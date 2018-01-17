Chicopee man charged with second OUI after telephone pole crash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man has been charged with OUI for a second time after an officer allegedly witnessed him crash into a telephone pole early Wednesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 42-year-old Michael Bryant was driving down Grattan Street toward Meadow Street at about 3:15 a.m., when an officer saw him cross the solid lines, jump the curb, and hit the pole. The streets were snow-covered at the time due to the storm.

Bryant then allegedly backed up from the pole, and was pulled over by the officer in a nearby bank parking lot. Wilk said Bryant got out of his car and was unsteady on his feet as he looked at the damage. When the officer began speaking with him, he could allegedly smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Wilk said an open beer was found in the cup holder of the car, and after further investigation, Bryant was placed under arrest.

In addition to OUI liquor, Bryant has been charged with possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. He was held on a $290 bail.

Another man was also in the car at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.