Caught on Camera: Fugitive leaps from balcony

(WFLA) Body camera video from a Florida sheriff’s deputy shows a fugitive taking big measures to run away from law enforcement.

On Friday, several units from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office warrants unit responded to the Ashton Oaks Apartments in New Port Richey.

They received a tip that Rashad Walker was hiding out there. He had outstanding warrants from Maitland, Florida for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Once deputies knocked on the door, they realized the suspect was going to try to leave through the back. So deputies were there waiting for him.

Walker eventually jumped from the second-floor balcony.

