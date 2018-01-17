Another water main break in East Longmeadow closes part of North Circle Drive

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second consecutive night, a road was closed in East Longmeadow because of a water main break Wednesday night.

East Longmeadow Police Officer Timothy Driscoll told 22News that neighbors started calling to complain that North Circle Drive had flooded around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officer Driscoll said part of North Circle Drive was closed to traffic near Colony drive. He went on to say that East Longmeadow Police, Fire and DPW were all on site dealing with this water main break.

Coincidentally, this water main break occurred about 24 hours after a broken water main opened up a sinkhole on Maple Street.

There is no reason to believe the two incidents are related. They are not near each other.