Amherst looking for increased public input on projects

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst wants to hear ideas on investing in the town.

The town has a system of identifying needs and collecting ideas for capital projects, and now they want residents to submit suggestions.

The current process starts with capital requests from municipal departments and committees. These requests include extensive information on project, cost, and assessment of operating and maintenance costs for the next five years.

The list is of projects is then given to the Joint Capital Planning Committee for review, and now, residents can have their voices heard.

“I think this region, western Massachusetts and New England, is one of the most phenomenal places in the world, in terms of responsive governments and communities,” Mike Valkenburg of Amherst told 22News.

The public can now submit suggestions for capital improvements. Capital improvements are tangible assets or projects, with a useful life of ten years or more, and cost more than $10,000.

They include new public buildings, feasibility studies, and the purchase of major equipment, like plows trucks and municipal vehicles.