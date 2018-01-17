A difficult morning commute for drivers Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of Wednesday’s snow came right in the middle of morning rush hour. Commuters in Springfield had a common discovery Wednesday morning as they cleared their sidewalks, driveways and cars ice underneath the snow.

“You can see it on the car then it’s gotta be on the roads too”, says Marianna Pierson of Springfield. “I don’t like the cold. I don’t mind the snow. I like the snow”.

Many of the state highways 22News drove on Wednesday morning were clear in time for your morning commute. It’s the local city streets that were covered in slippery snow and slush.

“This storm is easier than a lot of the other storms”, says Nick Chaplin, a snow plow driver from Ludlow.

22News was working to give you the latest updates on the road conditions across both local and state roads.

Many people we saw driving on the roads did slip as their tires lost traction in the slush including one driver we saw during a 22News Facebook Live.

MassDOT warned drivers to drive slow if you have to go out, but to enjoy the snow day inside if you were able to.

Join the conversation on the WWLP-22News Facebook page