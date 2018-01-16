Wood processing equipment caught fire in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham firefighters worked overnight to put out a fire in a piece of heavy equipment at a business on Route 20.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Edward Lennon told 22News that a piece of equipment that processes cut wood caught fire at around 12:30 at Rocky Mountain Forest Products, located at 2660 Boston Road.

Lennon said that because of the presence of oil and other fluids, it took firefighters a while to get everything under control. They are still looking into the cause of that fire.