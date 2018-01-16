Winter Storm Warning: Tuesday evening-Wednesday afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another round of snow will bring several inches of accumulation throughout western Massachusetts.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
This storm will be a long, two day storm, but it really will take a while to get started.
Timing:
- Tuesday during the day: Flurries or occasional snow showers. Less than 1″ of snow through 4pm
- Tuesday Night: Steadier and heavier snow developing
- Wednesday Morning: Heaviest snow
- Wednesday Afternoon: Snow showers and flurries gradually ending
Precipitation Type:
- All Snow
- Generally a fluffy/light snow
- Light winds won’t blow snow much
Snowfall amounts:
- Highest amounts in the Berkshires and hills west of the Connecticut River: 4-8″ with some isolated higher amounts.
- Slightly less in central/eastern Franklin & Hampshire Counties: 3-6″
- All of Hampden County: 4-8″
- Here’s our updated snowfall forecast map.
Impacts:
- Tuesday morning commute: Little impact. A few dustings in spots.
- Tuesday evening commute: Some slippery spots, less than 1″ on the ground in most places.
- Wednesday morning commute: Heavy snow, difficult travel conditions possible
- Wednesday evening commute: Improving, but leftover problems from heavier snow earlier in the day
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this storm and make any adjustments to the forecast.