Winter Storm Warning: Tuesday evening-Wednesday afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another round of snow will bring several inches of accumulation throughout western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

This storm will be a long, two day storm, but it really will take a while to get started.

Timing:

Tuesday during the day: Flurries or occasional snow showers. Less than 1″ of snow through 4pm

Tuesday Night: Steadier and heavier snow developing

Wednesday Morning: Heaviest snow

Wednesday Afternoon: Snow showers and flurries gradually ending

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

Generally a fluffy/light snow

Light winds won’t blow snow much

Snowfall amounts:

Highest amounts in the Berkshires and hills west of the Connecticut River: 4-8″ with some isolated higher amounts.

Slightly less in central/eastern Franklin & Hampshire Counties: 3-6″

All of Hampden County: 4-8″

Here’s our updated snowfall forecast map.

Impacts:

Tuesday morning commute: Little impact. A few dustings in spots.

Tuesday evening commute: Some slippery spots, less than 1″ on the ground in most places.

Wednesday morning commute: Heavy snow, difficult travel conditions possible

Wednesday evening commute: Improving, but leftover problems from heavier snow earlier in the day

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this storm and make any adjustments to the forecast.