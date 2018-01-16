Part of Maple Street in East Longmeadow closed after water main break

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in East Longmeadow has closed a section of Maple Street.

The East Longmeadow Police Department told 22News the water main break was detected around 8 p.m., and the break has left a large sinkhole in the middle of the street.

Police have blocked off a section of the road from Dwight Road to Fairhaven Drive as DPW crews appear to be assessing the damage.

There is a large hole blocked off with cones in the middle of Maple Street, and there appears to be another patch of road that looks to be crumbling.

A truck from Columbia Gas is also at the location.

Police said crews have not yet started digging around the broken main yet.

East Longmeadow Police said they don’t believe the repairs will be able to be finished Tuesday night, but cars are able to detour around by taking Main Street.