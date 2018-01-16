Vermont’s governor is set to sign a bill to legalize recreational marijuana

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Vermont is set to become the first state to approve legal recreational marijuana through its legislature, instead of a citizen referendum.

Vermont’s House last week passed a nearly identical bill to Senate legislation to make it legal for adults 21 and over to possess one ounce of marijuana and grow a small number of pot plants. Vermont’s governor has signaled he’ll sign the bill into law.

“New Hampshire is more of a free state I think they might pass it and get it regulated faster, said Russell Kirk of Greenfield. “Then that will hurt Massachusetts.”

Vermont is just a short drive up I-91 for Franklin county residents. Greenfield’s Mayor said it could take business away from Franklin County if pot shops were allowed there.

“The legislation in Vermont I frankly see it as the same as a no tax in New Hampshire so maybe you’ll be having skirting the boundaries to purchase for savings,” said Greenfield Mayor Bill Martin.

Mayor Martin told 22News the city will comply with the state’s regulations on marijuana. Greenfield’s moratorium on recreational marijuana sales is set to expire on June 30th.

Mayor Martin said the City Council would revisit their moratorium once the Cannabis Commission finalizes the state’s regulations.