U.S. Marshals raise reward for information leading to escaped Enfield prisoner’s arrest

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cash reward for information leading to the capture of an escaped prisoner from Enfield has been increased.

The U.S. Marshals are seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Jerry Mercado who escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility on Jan. 7.

Mercado is a convicted burglar who was serving a state sentence at the Enfield facility.

Officials are now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Mercado is described by officers as standing 5’4″ and weighing 140 pounds. He also has two visible tattoos, one on his neck stating “time waits for no one” and a second tattoo on his left temple.

Police believe he may have fled Connecticut and could be hiding out in neighboring states.