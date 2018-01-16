The Dow hits historic numbers in stock market Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was a history-making day in the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above 26,000, but reversed by the afternoon and closed lower. The Dow gave up a 238-point gain, pulling back from record gains set earlier in the session.

Raymond James’ financial adviser Mark Teed told 22News some uncertainty based in the nation’s capitol chilled the market. But he doesn’t think Tuesday’s record reversal is the start of a new negative direction.

“I think the market’s got a lot of enthusiasm,” said Teed. “There’s a lot of people still on the sidelines that missed out on this market so there’s a lot to go. Earnings have been outstanding. the tax cut hasn’t really still been priced in fully. So it’s not yet where there’ll be a downward trend, no.”

Teed told 22News he doesn’t foresee an inevitable healthy market correction until some time next year.

But he also anticipates some choppy trading between now and then.