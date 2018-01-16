Ten Massachusetts communities to share water grants

Related Coverage Turners Falls receiving grant to update water systems

BOSTON (AP) – Ten Massachusetts communities are sharing nearly $400,000 in state grants to improve drinking water or improve wastewater treatment facilities.

The grants administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection were announced last week.

Department Commissioner Martin Suuberg says the grants will allow wastewater, stormwater and drinking water system operators to inventory and assess their infrastructure, then develop plans to improve them.

Asset management is important because it identifies critical operational equipment, and outlines a time frame and costs for regular replacement or rehabilitation. This allows the facilities to minimize operation interruptions.

The water districts receiving grants for drinking water systems are Brockton, Leicester, New Bedford, North Sagamore, Turners Falls, Wareham and Wayland. The communities receiving grants for wastewater systems are Clinton, Easton and Haverhill.