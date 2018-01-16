State awards $850K for nature, culture, recreation projects

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts is handing out more than $850,000 to organizations and communities for projects designed to improve the state’s natural, cultural and recreational resources.

The city of Cambridge is among 26 recipients of grants through the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Partnerships Matching Funds Program this year. Cambridge is getting $100,000 to install lighting at the Lynch Family Skate Park.

The department’s grant program provides matching funds for projects sought by advocacy groups, community organizations and others.Other grant winners this year include the Natick Conservation Commission, the Quinsigamond Rowing Association and the Revere Beautification Committee.The town of Dedham is getting money for the design and possible construction of a pedestrian bridge in Cutler Park.