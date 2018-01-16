Springfield’s cultural entities sign compact at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A compact was signed on Tuesday to encourage communication and collaboration.

The city, the Springfield Central Cultural District, Springfield Cultural Council and the Mass Mutual Cultural Council came together at City Hall to formally sign a cultural compact.

It’s the first of its kind in the state. The goal is to create a more vibrant Springfield, especially ahead of the casino opening. Cultural non-profits in Springfield raise $50 million annually to support 1,800 arts and culture jobs in the city.

Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Executive Director Anita Walker told 22News specifically what the compact will help do.

“The cultural community will make a report to the City Council at least once a year,” Walker said. “There will be built in meetings with the mayor. The cultural community will come together and align their agenda with the agenda of the city.”

Walker told 22News that they are forming a band of police officers who play instruments called Cops for Kids.

They will bring arts and music to open spaces like parks and sidewalks and will paint a mural in the backdrop of where the Springfield symphony orchestra will play outside.

Once the casino opens, 150,000 new people are expected to visit Springfield each week.