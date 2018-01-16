Springfield police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teen boy.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 14-year-old Juan Arroyo has been missing since November 21. His prior known whereabouts were in the Oak Grove Avenue area.

Arroyo is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen the teen or have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau and Detective Clark-Hicks at 413-750-2253.