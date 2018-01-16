West Springfield man gets 10 years in prison for possession of child porn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for the possession of child pornography.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Massachusetts Department of Justice said 30-year-old Alex Germaine will also go through 10 years of supervised release after serving his time.

The Justice Department said Germaine pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in September 2017.

The court says law enforcement acted on a search warrant on July 29, 2016, and seized Germaine’s cell phone after he accessed a Russian child pornography website.

Officials say Germaine’s cell phone had multiple images of child pornography, including one involving a sex act perpetrated by an adult male against a prepubescent female.

A search warrant was executed in November 2016 at Germaine’s West Springfield home.

The release says officers seized computer discs containing child pornography during their search.