Southampton to vote on temporary hold of legal marijuana sales in the town

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton will hold a special town meeting Tuesday night to decide on a temporary moratorium on selling recreational marijuana.

Even though Massachusetts legalized recreational marijuana more than a year ago, there’s uncertainty in Southampton as to when pot sales will be legal.

A special town meeting will decide whether to impose a temporary moratorium. A moratorium in the town of Southampton would not completely ban recreational marijuana use, but would instead put a temporary hold on legal pot sales.

Town’s planning board and board of health asked for the moratorium to give them time to review possible zoning or law changes.

Town Administrator Edward Gibson told 22News, “This is just something to give the planning board some time to get some legal advice to do that and it is not by any means a permanent moratorium or ban on recreational establishments.”

Gibson told 22News moratorium opponents fear the delay would cause potential pot shop owners to open their businesses elsewhere.

New England Hydroponics Assistant Manager Arlo Butler believes the moratorium will benefit the town and shops, “They’re going to be able to step back, vet the organizations coming in and make sure that the money goes in the right direction for the town and that everybody prospers from the mutual agreements.”

The meeting starts at 7:00 Tuesday night at the Norris School. The vote requires 2/3 approval of the residents who attend.