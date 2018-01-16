Southampton considering halting legal pot sales

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A special town meeting will be held Tuesday evening in Southampton, to decide whether a temporary moratorium should be placed on recreational marijuana sales.

By a small margin, Southampton voters approved the statewide legalization of recreational marijuana in a 2016 ballot question, but some towns that did vote in favor of Question 4 have since halted or completely banned sales of recreational marijuana in their communities.

The meeting to discuss a temporary ban on sales in the town of Southampton will begin at 7:00 Tuesday night at the Norris School.

A moratorium in Southampton would not completely completely ban recreational marijuana use, but would put a temporary hold on legal pot sales.

Massachusetts is set to apply regulations on marijuana shops starting March 15, and Southampton will begin accepting applications from recreational retailers beginning April 1. If the moratorium is approved, however, a hold on legal pot sales would be in place until December 31.

22News will have the results of Tuesday night’s vote here on WWLP.com, and on 22News tonight at 10:00 and 11:00.