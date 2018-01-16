Siblings Tortured: “Nothing seemed to be unusual”

(NBC News) Police are investigating a couple that allegedly held their own children captive in Southern California.

Police say early Sunday morning a 17-year-old called 911 and told police she escaped from her house where her brothers and sisters were still being held captive.

Police went to the home of David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin in Perris, California and found a dozen children, ranging from 2-years-old to 29-years-old, being held captive. All were dirty, pale, and appeared to be malnourished.

Some of the children were chained to their beds, with police saying the interiors of the home were “dark and foul smelling.”

The Las Vegas wedding officiant who often renewed David and Louise Turpin’s wedding vows said he did not notice anything abnormal.

“Nothing seemed to be unusual except the fact that there was a lot of them, they were very well-behaved, quiet, they smiled a lot,” said Kent Ripley.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ENLMuL