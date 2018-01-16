Polito visiting Worthington, Plainfield, Montgomery, Tolland

WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making four stops in western Massachusetts Tuesday.

Polito will be visiting Worthington, Plainfield, and Tolland for the signing of community compacts, which are agreements between municipal and state governments to work more closely. Community compacts help individual cities and towns achieve a variety of goals through the use of best practices.

Tuesday afternoon, Polito will also be making a stop in Montgomery, where she will make an announcement about an efficiency and regionalization grant.