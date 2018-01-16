Part of May Hill Road in Monson closed after truck took down wires

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck brought down wires on May Hill Road in Monson Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Monson Police Department Facebook page, the truck pulled down the wires as it was passing beneath them on May Hill Road near Lower Hampden Road. Utility crews are currently working to remove the wires from the truck.

The National Grid Outage Map indicated that a few homes on May Hill Road lost power Tuesday at around 7:11 a.m. Power has since been restored to those residents.

Just before 9:00 a.m., Monson police estimated the road would reopen, at least partially, within an hour.