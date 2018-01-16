Parking bans in effect in western Massachusetts ahead of snowstorm

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans throughout western Massachusetts.

Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Agawam : No on-street parking from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Thursday

: No on-street parking from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Thursday Granby : No on-street parking from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday

: No on-street parking from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday Ludlow: No on-street parking from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday

No on-street parking from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday Northampton: No on-street parking from midnight to 6 a.m., except on Main St where parking is prohibited between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. The Armory St parking lot is open for use during snow emergencies except from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for plowing. In effect until further notice.