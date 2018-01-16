New MGM Springfield corporate office is in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has a new office and its in Springfield.

In a news release sent to 22News from MGM, the new corporate office, soon to be called “One MGM Way,” is located at 95 State Street, across the street from the Hampden County Superior Court.

Formerly known as the MassMutual building, the corporate office, is also next to what will be MGM Springfield’s South End Market, a building that will be home to members of the MGM Springfield executive and administrative teams.

“Moving onsite is a great way to kick-off the year of our opening,” Michael Mathis, President and COO of MGM Springfield, stated in the news release. “We have a growing workforce and this office space better suits our ever-expanding needs as this momentous year unfolds. It’s an exciting transition for all of us.”

The design of the 11-story building built in 1929 is said to celebrate Springfield’s heritage while preserving its iconic past. According to the release, the building has undergone a complete renovation including new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and finishes.

“I am proud of the effort and care that our first-in-class construction team has put into preserving Springfield’s history throughout the property,” Mathis also stated in the news release. “This building is just one example of the many that will be unveiled this year.”

MGM corporate offices will be located on floors two through eight with 50 employees currently moved in and is expected to staff and accomodate more than 300 employees.

MGM Springfield is scheduled to open Q3 of 2018.