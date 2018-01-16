MGM Springfield looking to bring more entertainment to MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM Springfield will be opening in downtown Springfield in nine months. Last summer, they took over the Management Role of the MassMutual Center down the road. The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour put on two events this weekend at the MassMutual Center.

Talia Spera Executive Director of MassMutual Center from MGM Springfield told 22News about how entertainment is extremely important with world first class entertainment and bringing in iconic shows whether it would be sporting, concerts, comedy, as well as extreme diverse programming. That’s what the plan would be with MGM Springfield.

The MassMutual Center has two tenants that include Springfield Thunderbirds hockey and the American International College Yellow Jackets hockey team. Spera told 22News not only do they offer great sports programming as they are great to work with year round. She also talked about what the plan would be over the next 12 months.

“It is hitting the ground as far as booking entertainment and using MGM’s leverage with our corporate entertainment division to bring those variety of events here to Springfield as well,” said Spera.

The plan is to upgrade some of the amenities some of the things inside the MassMutual Center and that will be announced in the upcoming months.

The plan for MGM Springfield is to come in strong with the entertainment.

“We do plan to be the hub of entertainment for western Massachusetts and especially Springfield area and some of that entails not only on the MassMutual side. We will be year round entertainment at the casino property whether it would be programming our plaza or the lounges. Our bowling alley. Our luxury cinemas so there is lots going on at all times,” Spera said.

The plan is to also assist with programming for the Springfield Symphony Hall as well as Citystage in downtown Springfield.

“I think you will see a whole new Springfield come this fall,” said Spera.

MGM Springfield will open this September in downtown Springfield.