Massachusetts joins multi-state net-neutrality lawsuit

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has joined a coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia suing to block the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net-neutrality rules.

These rules barred companies like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from interfering with internet traffic and favoring their own sites and apps. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s push to undo them inspired both street and online protests in defense of the Obama-era rules.

Healey said Tuesday “the last thing we need is slower, more expensive, and more restricted internet.” She says Massachusetts is challenging the FCC’s order because it’s “bad” for the state’s consumers, students and small businesses and “because it’s illegal”

Tech companies and public-interest groups are also expected to file suit or help with litigation against the repeal.