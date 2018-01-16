Heating oil companies finally catching up with demand after cold snap

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heating oil companies are catching up with the high customer demand created by this month’s cold snap.

Noonan Energy in Springfield told 22News delivery drivers typically make 30 stops a day, but in early January, frigid temperatures had their drivers making 40 to 50 stops a day.

The company said snow does slow drivers down, and can limit their number of stops. You don’t want to run out of oil. Noonan Energy recommends you order oil before your tank drops below a quarter full.

“Drivers were delivering on New Years day, and Saturday and Sunday before new years,” Noonan Energy Director of Sales and Marketing Tim Noonan told 22News. “I can’t remember when that ever happened before, not in my memory anyway.”

Noonan said demand for heating oil is higher because it’s been such a cold winter, and prices are about .50 cents higher than they were this time last year.