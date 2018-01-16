Former USA Gymnastics doctor facing dozens of his assault victims in court

Click here to watch live on your mobile device. The feed may temporarily go down due to judge’s orders.

UPDATE (WLNS) : A woman whose parents were friends with a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has told a judge how he repeatedly sexually abused her at his house for six years when she was a child.

Kyle Stephens was the first victim to speak Tuesday at a four-day sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. She says the trial process “has been horrific, but surprisingly therapeutic.”

She said Nassar rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, and her parents did not believe her. Nassar kept his head down and avoided looking at her and subsequent victims who testified.

Stephens told Nassar that “little girls don’t stay little forever” and “grow into strong women … that destroy your world.”

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A judge is holding an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing for a disgraced Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.

Tomorrow begins Nassar's sentencing. Nassar deserves to be given the maximum sentence. #StopAbuse — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 15, 2018

Larry Nassar is returning to court Tuesday in Lansing. Dozens of women and girls who were victims will be allowed to speak. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is expected to order a sentence Friday.

I will not be attending the sentencing because it is too traumatic for me. My impact letter will be read in court in front of Nassar. I support the brave survivors. We are all in this together. #StopAbuse — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 15, 2018

The Michigan attorney general’s office is seeking at least 40 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. He’s already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on Monday said she was among the athletes sexually abused by Nassar.