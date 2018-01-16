Florida man survives brutal torture

(WESH) A Florida man is recovering after surviving what an investigator described as ten hours of torture including beatings, rape and bleach poured on open wounds.

Derek Munnings is named by detectives as the leader in an alleged torture session that left the victim helpless, bruised and bleeding. Munnings faces charges of battery, sexual battery of a victim over 18 and kidnapping while inflicting bodily harm. Tivy Colderwood faces similar charges.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Munnings began the assault by calling the victim “a snitch”.

The arrest report said over the next several hours, the victim was tortured by Munnings with the assistance of Colderwood, with the victim saying he felt himself lose and regain consciousness throughout the evening.

For ten hours, the men stomped on the victim’s face, raped him with an unknown object and poured bleach onto the open wounds on his face, according to the affidavit.

